Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGBDL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 1,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,951. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

