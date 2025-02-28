Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $21,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

NYSE CARR opened at $64.04 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

