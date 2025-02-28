Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Cars.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 2,398,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $778.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

