Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.26% from the company’s current price.

CPRX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,096,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,888 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

