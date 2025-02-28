CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.

CCA Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

CAWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.82. CCA Industries has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.09.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

About CCA Industries

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.