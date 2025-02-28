CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.
CCA Industries Stock Down 1.6 %
CAWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.82. CCA Industries has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.09.
