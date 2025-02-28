CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.69. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 191,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

