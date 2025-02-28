Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Buys C$283,752.00 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 35,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,752.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.17. 913,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,775. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.40.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

