Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Certara Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CERT stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Certara by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

