Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.9 million-$68.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.3 million. Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.110 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,985. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $396.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -350.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

