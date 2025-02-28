Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 693,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,712,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $141,129,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in VeriSign by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,426,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $235.03 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $239.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.70 and its 200-day moving average is $195.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

