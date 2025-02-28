Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $127.22 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.