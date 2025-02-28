Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,834.84 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,896.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,975.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

