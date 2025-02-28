Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,464 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -822,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -1,700,000.00%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.