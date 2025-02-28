Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day moving average is $163.16.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.