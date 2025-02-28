Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $226.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

