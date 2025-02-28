Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.91.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $216.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

