Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $586.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $543.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.11. Chemed has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 78.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Chemed by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

