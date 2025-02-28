Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Holdings Boosted by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the quarter. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance makes up 3.2% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $315.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.00%.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

