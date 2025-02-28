China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 20.5% – Here’s What Happened

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Free Report) traded down 20.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.31. 421,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

China Xiangtai Food Trading Down 20.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

