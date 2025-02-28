Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – February 25th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are based in China and are traded on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, as well as on international platforms like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They represent fractional ownership in these companies and their prices fluctuate based on market conditions, regulatory changes, and the overall performance of the Chinese economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded down $10.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.78. 325,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,864. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.53 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.34. 646,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,307. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE MTD traded down $9.78 on Tuesday, reaching $1,300.20. 31,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,157. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,286.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,332.39.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. 260,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.43. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,734. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.86.

