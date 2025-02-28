Chubb Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $25.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.