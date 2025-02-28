Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Lifted by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 1.2% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 297.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cintas by 308.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after buying an additional 1,904,926 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS opened at $203.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.56. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.15 and a 1 year high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

