Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 113,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

