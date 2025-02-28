ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. ClearPoint Neuro updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Up 2.8 %

ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. 181,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,384. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $402.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.