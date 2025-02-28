CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Holdings Lifted by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. CNA Financial comprises 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.24% of CNA Financial worth $31,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

CNA opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

