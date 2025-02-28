Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.4% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $477.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

