Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 236.4% in February

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,400 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the January 31st total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 23,618,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $20.55.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
