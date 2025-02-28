Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 236.4% in February

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,400 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the January 31st total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 23,618,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

