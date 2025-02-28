Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Issues Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

