Compass Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPAB stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

