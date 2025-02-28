CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $12.58. CompoSecure shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 136,036 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPO. B. Riley raised their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

CompoSecure Stock Down 19.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $3,766,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in CompoSecure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

