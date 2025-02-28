Contrasting Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies -815.73% -106.07% -76.17% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -52.13% -41.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies and Allogene Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.95, suggesting a potential upside of 410.26%. Given DBV Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBV Technologies and Allogene Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $15.73 million 5.49 -$72.73 million ($4.50) -0.93 Allogene Therapeutics $90,000.00 4,542.85 -$327.27 million ($1.56) -1.25

DBV Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats DBV Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company’s earlier stage research programs includes vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company also develops cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, an engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that targets CD19 for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma; and is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic RCC; ALLO-329 for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates; and a strategic partnership with Foresight Diagnostics to develop MRD-based In-Vitro Diagnostic for use in ALPHA3. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.