Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Copart by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2,466.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after buying an additional 3,398,423 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 335.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after buying an additional 2,084,626 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Copart by 706.6% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.23 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,790 shares of company stock worth $23,161,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

