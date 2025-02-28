Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,547,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,601. The trade was a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540 in the last ninety days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

