CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 10,472 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 3.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $45,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

Welltower stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

