Cormark Weighs in on Orla Mining’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLA. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of OLA opened at C$10.15 on Friday. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$4.30 and a one year high of C$10.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 216.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

