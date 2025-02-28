Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Up 999,900.0% in February

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 999,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cosmos Group Stock Up 100.0 %
Shares of Cosmos Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Cosmos Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Cosmos Group
