Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Up 999,900.0% in February

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 999,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group Stock Up 100.0 %

Shares of Cosmos Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Cosmos Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

