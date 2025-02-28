Craig Hallum Has Lowered Expectations for Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Stock Price

Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.20% from the stock’s current price.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSAT

Globalstar Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSAT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.72. 599,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.17 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,834,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,771. This represents a 8.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hasler sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,929.24. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,030,000 shares of company stock worth $5,987,000 and have sold 3,680,851 shares worth $8,136,154. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 540,882 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Globalstar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 26,492,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,997,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globalstar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,812,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 382,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.