CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS CRMZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.83. 5,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com
