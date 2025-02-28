CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23.

CRH Price Performance

CRH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,052,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

