CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

CRH plc (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23.

CRH Price Performance

CRH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,052,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Dividend History for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.