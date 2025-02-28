CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $450.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $406.53 and last traded at $395.74. Approximately 1,064,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,262,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.56.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $2,183,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares in the company, valued at $282,708,984.44. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.39 and a 200-day moving average of $333.85.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

