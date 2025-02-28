Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Crown Castle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 222.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.
Shares of CCI stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55.
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
