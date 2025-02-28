Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $89.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

