CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $55.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

