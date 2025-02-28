Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0877 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DIVP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. 44,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.44.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.