Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0877 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. 44,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income.

