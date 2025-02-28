Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $41,754.35 in Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $41,754.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,618.92. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

CGEM stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 385,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $501.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.16. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

