Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

V opened at $355.56 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $360.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.12 and its 200-day moving average is $304.62. The company has a market capitalization of $660.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

