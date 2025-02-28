CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.