CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Posts Earnings Results

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 40 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CVS Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.86%.
CVS Group Stock Performance
Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,022 ($12.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £732.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($9.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,596 ($20.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 934.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 972.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About CVS Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Mid-Caps Worth Watching Closely in March
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 4 Sectors That Thrive When Inflation Runs Hot
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Lowe’s Stock Eyes New Highs as Growth, Dividends Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.