CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Posts Earnings Results

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 40 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CVS Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,022 ($12.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £732.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($9.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,596 ($20.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 934.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 972.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

