DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 3.2 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 162,975 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $7,901,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

