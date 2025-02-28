Daniel Raihani Acquires 3,355,642 Shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR) Stock

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani purchased 3,355,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,267.70 ($25,167.32).

Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voltaic Strategic Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Daniel Raihani purchased 2,755,608 shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,067.30 ($20,667.06).

Voltaic Strategic Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.43.

About Voltaic Strategic Resources

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. It primarily explores for lithium, rare-earth elements, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold. The company was formerly known as Eon NRG Limited and changed its name to Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voltaic Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltaic Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.